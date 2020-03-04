The Chief PFM & GLOB Officer of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief PFM & GLOB Officer of GoDaddy (GDDY – Research Report), James M. Carroll, sold shares of GDDY for $600.5K.

In addition to James M. Carroll, 6 other GDDY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on GoDaddy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $780 million and quarterly net profit of $60.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $696 million and had a net profit of $42.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $82.30 and a one-year low of $59.93. GDDY’s market cap is $11.81B and the company has a P/E ratio of 88.94.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy GDDY with a $89.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on GoDaddy has been negative according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.