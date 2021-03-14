The Chief People Officer of Zymeworks is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief People Officer of Zymeworks (ZYME – Research Report), Kathryn O’driscoll, exercised options to sell 568 ZYME shares for a total transaction value of $19.85K.

This recent transaction decreases Kathryn O’driscoll’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $204.4K. In addition to Kathryn O’driscoll, 4 other ZYME executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zymeworks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.68 million and GAAP net loss of -$37,893,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $72.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.03 and a one-year low of $20.33. ZYME’s market cap is $1.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.72, reflecting a -31.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $296.4K worth of ZYME shares and purchased $71.32K worth of ZYME shares. The insider sentiment on Zymeworks has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zymeworks, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani, and Andrew S. Wright on September 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.