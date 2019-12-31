The Chief People and Administrativ of JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief People and Administrativ of JM Smucker (SJM – Research Report), Jill Penrose, sold shares of SJM for $113K.

Following Jill Penrose’s last SJM Sell transaction on June 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.5%. In addition to Jill Penrose, one other SJM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $128.43 and a one-year low of $91.95. Currently, JM Smucker has an average volume of 932.05K. SJM’s market cap is $11.76B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.05.

The insider sentiment on JM Smucker has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The J. M. Smucker Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home.