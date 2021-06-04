The Chief Operations Officer of Shopify is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Operations Officer of Shopify (SHOP – Research Report), Toby David Shannan, exercised options to sell 150 SHOP shares for a total transaction value of $184.8K.

In addition to Toby David Shannan, 23 other SHOP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $989 million and quarterly net profit of $1.26 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $1499.75 and a one-year low of $702.02. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 352.05K.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1469.58, reflecting a -17.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shopify has been negative according to 422 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.