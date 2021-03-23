The Chief Operations Officer of Ocado Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Operations Officer of Ocado Group (OCDGF – Research Report), Mark Richardson, exercised options to sell 38,352 OCDGF shares for a total transaction value of $773.7K.

Following Mark Richardson’s last OCDGF Sell transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.1%. This recent transaction decreases Mark Richardson’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $46.99 million.

The company has a one-year high of $39.25 and a one-year low of $13.61. Currently, Ocado Group has an average volume of 519. OCDGF’s market cap is $21.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -121.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.96M worth of OCDGF shares and purchased $16.28M worth of OCDGF shares. The insider sentiment on Ocado Group has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services. The International Solutions segment deals with international partners for the provision of Ocado Smart Platform. The company was founded by Jonathan Faiman, Jason Gissing, and Timothy Steiner in April 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.