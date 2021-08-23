The Chief Operating Officer(CHESI) of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer(CHESI) of Clean Harbors (CLH – Research Report), Eric Gerstenberg, sold shares of CLH for $1.8M.

Following Eric Gerstenberg’s last CLH Sell transaction on August 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 40.0%. In addition to Eric Gerstenberg, 3 other CLH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Clean Harbors’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $926 million and quarterly net profit of $67.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $710 million and had a net profit of $29.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $103.87 and a one-year low of $52.22. Currently, Clean Harbors has an average volume of 41.12K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.50, reflecting a -9.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Clean Harbors has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eric Gerstenberg’s trades have generated a -10.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products as well as complementary products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.