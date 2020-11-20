The Chief Operating Officer of Victoria Gold (Other OTC: VITFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Victoria Gold (VITFF – Research Report), Mark Juhani Ayranto, bought shares of VITFF for $11.43K.

In addition to Mark Juhani Ayranto, 4 other VITFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Mark Juhani Ayranto’s last VITFF Buy transaction on January 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.5%.

Based on Victoria Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $80.53 million and quarterly net profit of $20.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a net profit of $1.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.09 and a one-year low of $2.88. Currently, Victoria Gold has an average volume of 100.11K.

Starting in December 2019, VITFF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Victoria Gold has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.