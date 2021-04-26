The Chief Operating Officer of Telia Company AB (Other OTC: TLSNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Telia Company AB (TLSNF – Research Report), Rainer Deutschmann, bought shares of TLSNF for $351.5K.

Following this transaction Rainer Deutschmann’s holding in the company was increased by 40% to a total of $147K.

Based on Telia Company AB’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.46 billion and GAAP net loss of -$24,488,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.84 billion and had a net profit of $1.31 billion. Currently, Telia Company AB has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $3.22.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.94, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Telia Company AB has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.