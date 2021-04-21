The Chief Operating Officer of Quilter is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Quilter (QUILF – Research Report), Karin Cook, exercised options to sell 73,794 QUILF shares for a total transaction value of $121.8K.

This is Cook’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GB:LLOY back in March 2018 In addition to Karin Cook, 3 other QUILF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

QUILF’s market cap is $3.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.80. Currently, Quilter has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.19 and a one-year low of $1.37.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.