The Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Booker Minerals (Other OTC: PBMLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF – Research Report), Erik Anders Tornquist, sold shares of PBMLF for $4,600.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PBMLF’s market cap is $28.59 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -62.70. The company has a one-year high of $2.07 and a one-year low of $0.84.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a natural resource exploration company, which engages in the business of mineral exploration. It property includes Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.