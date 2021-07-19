The Chief Operating Officer of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (Other OTC: NWHUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF – Research Report), Peter Riggin, sold shares of NWHUF for $817.2K.

Following Peter Riggin’s last NWHUF Sell transaction on October 12, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.08 and a one-year low of $5.51. NWHUF’s market cap is $2.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.10. Currently, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an average volume of 24.84K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $11.19, reflecting a -11.3% downside.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which holds a portfolio of income-producing properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand. It also focuses on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate leasable area.The company was founded by Paul Dalla Lana in January 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.