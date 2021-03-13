The Chief Operating Officer of MEG Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report), Chi-Tak Yee, exercised options to sell 118,900 MEGEF shares for a total transaction value of $902.6K.

Following Chi-Tak Yee’s last MEGEF Sell transaction on April 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.5%.

Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 44.48K. The company has a one-year high of $6.44 and a one-year low of $0.82. MEGEF’s market cap is $1.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.90.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.20, reflecting a -2.9% downside.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.