The Chief Operating Officer of Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report), Timothy Williams, bought shares of MGDPF for $30K.

In addition to Timothy Williams, 6 other MGDPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Williams’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:RIO back in May 2020

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 67.25K. The company has a one-year high of $2.77 and a one-year low of $0.65.

Starting in June 2020, MGDPF received 44 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.11, reflecting a -19.4% downside. Five different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Timothy Williams’ trades have generated a -37.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.