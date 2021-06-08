The Chief Operating Officer of Great Panther Silver (NYSE MKT: GPL) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Great Panther Silver (GPL – Research Report), Neil Hepworth, sold shares of GPL for $69.24K.

In addition to Neil Hepworth, 2 other GPL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Great Panther Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $52.57 million and GAAP net loss of -$331,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $40.46 million. Currently, Great Panther Silver has an average volume of 239.78K. The company has a one-year high of $1.16 and a one-year low of $0.40.

The insider sentiment on Great Panther Silver has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.