The Chief Operating Officer of Freehold Royalties (Other OTC: FRHLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Freehold Royalties (FRHLF – Research Report), David Michael Spyker, bought shares of FRHLF for $82.51K.

This recent transaction increases David Michael Spyker’s holding in the company by 21% to a total of $364.3K.

FRHLF’s market cap is $774 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -63.90. The company has a one-year high of $6.34 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 16.28K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.31, reflecting a -20.7% downside. Nine different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Cormark Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.