The Chief Operating Officer of Fortis (NYSE: FTS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Fortis (FTS – Research Report), David Gerard Hutchens, bought shares of FTS for $524.3K.

This recent transaction increases David Gerard Hutchens’ holding in the company by 26% to a total of $2.57 million.

Based on Fortis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.39 billion and quarterly net profit of $328 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $737 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.72 and a one-year low of $28.59. FTS’s market cap is $18.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.80.

Starting in April 2020, FTS received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.27, reflecting a -17.1% downside. Five different firms, including UBS and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Fortis has been positive according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fortis, Inc. is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy that distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia; and Corporate & Other that includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business operations. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John’s, Canada.