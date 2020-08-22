The Chief Operating Officer of Fission 30 (Other OTC: FISOF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Fission 30 (FISOF – Research Report), Ross E Mcelroy, bought shares of FISOF for $25K.

Following this transaction Ross E Mcelroy’s holding in the company was increased by 64% to a total of $53.82K. In addition to Ross E Mcelroy, one other FISOF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Fission 30 has an average volume of 10.60K.

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It holds interests in Patterson Lake North, Clearwater West, Beaver River, Manitou Falls, Thompson Lake, North Shore and, Macusani projects. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.