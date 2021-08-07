The Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold (NYSE MKT: EQX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold (EQX – Research Report), Doug Reddy, bought shares of EQX for $86.23K.

This recent transaction increases Doug Reddy’s holding in the company by 13% to a total of $574.2K. This is Reddy’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:LMC back in March 2019

Based on Equinox Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $230 million and quarterly net profit of $50.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a net profit of $5.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.66 and a one-year low of $6.08.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.75, reflecting a -45.4% downside. Six different firms, including Desjardins and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.