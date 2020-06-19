The Chief Operating Officer of Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Enerplus (ERF – Research Report), Wade Don Hutchings, bought shares of ERF for $149.3K.

Following this transaction Wade Don Hutchings’ holding in the company was increased by 39% to a total of $516.8K. Following Wade Don Hutchings’ last ERF Buy transaction on April 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $8.43 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 274.90K.

Eight different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.23, reflecting a -6.5% downside. Starting in May 2020, ERF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Enerplus has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.