The Chief Operating Officer of EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), Peter Bellew, bought shares of EJTTF for $22.98K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Bellew’s holding in the company by 66% to a total of $136.9K. In addition to Peter Bellew, 12 other EJTTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.03. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of .

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.11, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Five different firms, including Bernstein and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.