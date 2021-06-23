The Chief Operating Officer of DIRTT Environmental Solutions is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT – Research Report), Jeffrey Alan Calkins, exercised options to sell 27,501 DRTT shares for a total transaction value of $100.7K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Alan Calkins’ holding in the company was decreased by 50% to a total of $335.2K. In addition to Jeffrey Alan Calkins, 6 other DRTT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

DRTT’s market cap is $313 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -17.00. Currently, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average volume of 100.81K. The company has a one-year high of $3.91 and a one-year low of $1.00.

The insider sentiment on DIRTT Environmental Solutions has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.