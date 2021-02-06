The Chief Operating Officer of Curaleaf Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF – Research Report), Neil Davidson, exercised options to sell 40,732 CURLF shares for a total transaction value of $623K.

Based on Curaleaf Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $182 million and GAAP net loss of -$9,343,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.69 and a one-year low of $2.54. CURLF’s market cap is $10.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -142.60.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CURLF with a $23.50 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.72, reflecting a -9.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Curaleaf Holdings has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.