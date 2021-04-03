The Chief Operating Officer of Crew Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Crew Energy (CWEGF – Research Report), James A Taylor, exercised options to sell 42,855 CWEGF shares for a total transaction value of $49.28K.

This recent transaction decreases James A Taylor’s holding in the company by 10% to a total of $424.6K. This is Taylor’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

CWEGF’s market cap is $136 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.90. Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 27.60K. The company has a one-year high of $1.03 and a one-year low of $0.13.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.21, reflecting a -22.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Crew Energy has been positive according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.