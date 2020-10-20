The Chief Operating Officer of Corvus Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Corvus Gold (KOR – Research Report), Carl Brechtel, exercised options to sell 78,900 KOR shares for a total transaction value of $274.6K.

Following this transaction Carl Brechtel’s holding in the company was decreased by 36% to a total of $841K. In addition to Carl Brechtel, 7 other KOR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Corvus Gold has an average volume of 157.87K. The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $0.72. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.56.

The insider sentiment on Corvus Gold has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.