The Chief Operating Officer of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Colliers International Group (CIGI – Research Report), John B Friedrichsen, sold shares of CIGI for $798K.

Currently, Colliers International Group has an average volume of 210.24K.

The insider sentiment on Colliers International Group has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.