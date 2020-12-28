The Chief Operating Officer of Cineplex (Other OTC: CPXGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Cineplex (CPXGF – Research Report), Daniel F Mcgrath, sold shares of CPXGF for $19.01K.

This is Mcgrath’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Cineplex has an average volume of 721. CPXGF’s market cap is $455 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.48, reflecting a 13.1% upside.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.