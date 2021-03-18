The Chief Operating Officer of CES Energy Solutions (Other OTC: CESDF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), Kenneth Earl Zinger, sold shares of CESDF for $13.81K.

In addition to Kenneth Earl Zinger, 4 other CESDF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

CESDF’s market cap is $345 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.20. Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 100.15K. The company has a one-year high of $1.57 and a one-year low of $0.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.97, reflecting a -31.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been neutral according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kenneth Earl Zinger's trades have generated a -0.3% average return based on past transactions.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.