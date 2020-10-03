The Chief Operating Officer of CES Energy Solutions (Other OTC: CESDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), Kenneth Earl Zinger, bought shares of CESDF for $30.84K.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth Earl Zinger’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $931.5K. In addition to Kenneth Earl Zinger, one other CESDF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 10.00K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.18, reflecting a -52.5% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.