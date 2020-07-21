The Chief Operating Officer of Bear Creek Mining (Other OTC: BCEKF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF – Research Report), Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo, sold shares of BCEKF for $265.5K.

Following Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo’s last BCEKF Sell transaction on December 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo, one other BCEKF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Bear Creek Mining has an average volume of 157.87K. The company has a one-year high of $2.35 and a one-year low of $0.50.

The insider sentiment on Bear Creek Mining has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio include Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.