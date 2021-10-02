The Chief Operating Officer of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (Other OTC: BADFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BADFF – Research Report), Robert George Blackadar, bought shares of BADFF for $46.43K.

This recent transaction increases Robert George Blackadar’s holding in the company by 350% to a total of $60.74K. In addition to Robert George Blackadar, one other BADFF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $136 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,818,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $134 million and had a net profit of $1.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.28 and a one-year low of $24.87.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $28.95, reflecting a -7.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Badger Infrastructure Solutions has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure. The Petroleum market covers oil and gas exploration and production related; oil and gas facility and industrial related, and oil and gas pipeline and infrastructure. The Construction market consists of building construction, maintenance and repair inclusive of commercial, residential, university and educational, and government buildings. The General Industrial market focuses on industrial, transportation, telecom, and engineering. It operates through the United States, and Canada segments. The company was founded on January 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.