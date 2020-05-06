The Chief Operating Officer & EVP of Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer & EVP of Dicerna Pharma (DRNA – Research Report), James Weissman, bought shares of DRNA for $12.95K.

Following this transaction James Weissman’s holding in the company was increased by 19.95% to a total of $492.3K. Following James Weissman’s last DRNA Buy transaction on October 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.1%.

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.08 million and GAAP net loss of -$39,670,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.69 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, Dicerna Pharma has an average volume of 753.79K.

Starting in May 2019, DRNA received 59 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.14, reflecting a -34.0% downside. Eight different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Chardan Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.