The Chief Operating Officer & Acting Chief Financial of Ayr Wellness (Other OTC: AYRWF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer & Acting Chief Financial of Ayr Wellness (AYRWF – Research Report), Jennifer Adele Drake, bought shares of AYRWF for $49.4K.

In addition to Jennifer Adele Drake, 3 other AYRWF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ayr Wellness’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $91.25 million and GAAP net loss of -$20,737,890. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.50 and a one-year low of $20.00. Currently, Ayr Wellness has an average volume of 237.04K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.20, reflecting a -56.0% downside. Starting in May 2021, AYRWF received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Echelon Wealth Partners and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ayr Wellness has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.