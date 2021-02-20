The Chief Of Staff of Canada Goose Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Of Staff of Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS – Research Report), Kara Mackillop, exercised options to sell 10,000 GOOS shares for a total transaction value of $520K.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $474 million and quarterly net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $452 million and had a net profit of $118 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.96 and a one-year low of $12.94. Currently, Canada Goose Holdings has an average volume of 895.17K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.67, reflecting a -11.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canada Goose Holdings has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kara Mackillop's trades have generated a -37.1% average return based on past transactions.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.