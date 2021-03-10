The Chief of Business Operations of Icf International (NASDAQ: ICFI) is Selling Shares

On March 9, the Chief of Business Operations of Icf International (ICFI – Research Report), James Morgan, sold shares of ICFI for $221.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Icf International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $434 million and quarterly net profit of $12.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $397 million and had a net profit of $19.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.42 and a one-year low of $47.75. Currently, Icf International has an average volume of 62.02K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.33, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Icf International has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.