The Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Clinical and Prec of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Clinical and Prec of Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Rolfe Lindsey, sold shares of CLVS for $1,812.

In addition to Rolfe Lindsey, 4 other CLVS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.10 and a one-year low of $4.08. CLVS’s market cap is $562 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.67, reflecting a -16.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Clovis Oncology has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.