The Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia (EXPE – Research Report), Robert Dzielak, sold shares of EXPE for $228.4K.

Following Robert Dzielak’s last EXPE Sell transaction on March 01, 2013, the stock climbed by 24.7%. In addition to Robert Dzielak, one other EXPE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $144.00 and a one-year low of $40.76.

Based on 29 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.25, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Expedia has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.