The Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Casey’s General (NASDAQ: CASY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Casey’s General (CASY – Research Report), Julia Jackowski, sold shares of CASY for $1.1M.

Following Julia Jackowski’s last CASY Sell transaction on January 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 16.9%. In addition to Julia Jackowski, one other CASY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Casey’s General’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $41.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.81 billion and had a net profit of $62.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $229.18 and a one-year low of $148.37. CASY’s market cap is $7.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.10.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $223.00, reflecting a -13.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Casey’s General has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.