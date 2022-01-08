The Chief Legal Officer of CI Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Legal Officer of CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report), Edward Douglas Kelterborn, exercised options to sell 8,656 CIFAF shares for a total transaction value of $231.8K.

Following Edward Douglas Kelterborn’s last CIFAF Sell transaction on December 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.7%. In addition to Edward Douglas Kelterborn, 7 other CIFAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CI Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $661 million and quarterly net profit of $43.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $510 million and had a net profit of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $7.50. CIFAF’s market cap is $4.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.94.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.65M worth of CIFAF shares and purchased $668.1K worth of CIFAF shares. The insider sentiment on CI Financial has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.