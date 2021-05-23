The Chief Legal Officer of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Legal Officer of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN – Research Report), Jennifer Sara Tindale, sold shares of AQN for $408.2K.

Following Jennifer Sara Tindale’s last AQN Sell transaction on June 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $635 million and quarterly net profit of $13.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $465 million and had a GAAP net loss of $63.8 million. Currently, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average volume of 784.80K. The company has a one-year high of $17.86 and a one-year low of $12.45.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.85, reflecting a -7.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Algonquin Power & Utilities has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.