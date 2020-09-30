The Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of BlackBerry is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary of BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Randall Cook, exercised options to sell 6,041 BB shares for a total transaction value of $28.27K.

This recent transaction decreases Randall Cook’s holding in the company by 46% to a total of $86.8K. In addition to Randall Cook, 7 other BB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on BlackBerry’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $259 million and GAAP net loss of -$23,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.05.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.01, reflecting a -23.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.