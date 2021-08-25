The Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Ardelyx (ARDX – Research Report), Elizabeth Grammer, sold shares of ARDX for $694.

In addition to Elizabeth Grammer, 6 other ARDX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $9.23 and a one-year low of $1.28. ARDX’s market cap is $152 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.63, reflecting a -60.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ardelyx has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elizabeth Grammer’s trades have generated a -65.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of renal diseases. It focuses on the formulation of programs directed toward treating gastrointestinal and irritable bowel syndrome with constipations. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.