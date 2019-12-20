The Chief Legal and Admin Officer of Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Legal and Admin Officer of Green Plains (GPRE – Research Report), Michelle Mapes, sold shares of GPRE for $32.68K.

In addition to Michelle Mapes, 4 other GPRE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.74 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Green Plains has an average volume of 712.26K.

Green Plains, Inc. produces fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, provides grain handling & storage, commodity marketing and distribution services. The company operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Partnership, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Food & Ingredients.