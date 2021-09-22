The Chief Investment Officer of Magnit PJSC (Other OTC: MGJNF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Investment Officer of Magnit PJSC (MGJNF – Research Report), Bodrov Andrey Yurievich, sold shares of MGJNF for $21.93M.

In addition to Bodrov Andrey Yurievich, 2 other MGJNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

MGJNF’s market cap is $9.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.50. Currently, Magnit PJSC has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Magnit PJSC has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Magnit PJSC is a food retailer which operates a chain of discount supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets under the Magnit name. The company’s stores are located in the Southern, Central, Volga, Northwestern, and Urals regions of Russia. The majority of Magnit’s food items are sold under its private label. Through its subsidiaries, Magnit operates a wide range of businesses, including food retail and wholesale, imports, transportation services, rent operations, food production and processing, and IT operations. The company owns several distribution centers and a fleet of vehicles.