The Chief Investment Officer of Barrick Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Investment Officer of Barrick Gold (GOLD – Research Report), Mark Francis Hill, exercised options to sell 25,244 GOLD shares for a total transaction value of $1.01M.

Following Mark Francis Hill’s last GOLD Sell transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.3%. In addition to Mark Francis Hill, one other GOLD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Barrick Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $357 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.06 billion and had a net profit of $194 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.22 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 16.35M.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.63, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.