The Chief Internal Audit Officer of Martinrea International (Other OTC: MRETF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Internal Audit Officer of Martinrea International (MRETF – Research Report), Hany Morsy, bought shares of MRETF for $44.32K.

Following this transaction Hany Morsy’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $361.9K. In addition to Hany Morsy, 4 other MRETF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Martinrea International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $44.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $918 million and had a net profit of $51.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.21 and a one-year low of $3.98.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.36, reflecting a -28.0% downside. Four different firms, including Raymond James and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Martinrea International has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.