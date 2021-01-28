The Chief Innovation Officer of SAGE Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Innovation Officer of SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report), Jeffrey Jonas, exercised options to buy 1,800 SAGE shares at $0.45 a share, for a total transaction value of $810.

Following Jeffrey Jonas’ last SAGE Buy transaction on December 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 17.2%. This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Jonas’ holding in the company by 3.3% to a total of $4.54 million.

The company has a one-year high of $98.39 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 489.46K. SAGE’s market cap is $5.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.70.

15 different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.88, reflecting a -8.9% downside.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.