The Chief Industry Dev. Officer of Zillow Group Class C is Exercising Options

On November 10 it was reported that the Chief Industry Dev. Officer of Zillow Group Class C (Z – Research Report), Errol Samuelson, exercised options to sell 24,526 Z shares at $53.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.89M.

In addition to Errol Samuelson, 5 other Z executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $119.47 and a one-year low of $20.04. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.92.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.00, reflecting a -14.1% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.