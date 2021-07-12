The Chief Human Resources Officer of Verizon is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Human Resources Officer of Verizon (VZ – Research Report), Christine M Pambianchi, exercised options to sell 17,013 VZ shares for a total transaction value of $947.3K.

This recent transaction decreases Christine M Pambianchi’s holding in the company by 77% to a total of $2.1 million. Following Christine M Pambianchi’s last VZ Sell transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.5%.

Based on Verizon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.87 billion and quarterly net profit of $5.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.61 billion and had a net profit of $4.16 billion. The company has a one-year high of $61.95 and a one-year low of $53.75. VZ’s market cap is $232 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $60.11, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Verizon has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Verizon Communications, Inc. provides wireless and wireline communications services and products through its two segments: Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group. The Verizon Business segment also offers video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long distance voice services and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.