The Chief Human Resources Officer of Royal Bank Of Canada is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Human Resources Officer of Royal Bank Of Canada (RY – Research Report), Helena Gottschling, exercised options to sell 692 RY shares for a total transaction value of $56.82K.

In addition to Helena Gottschling, one other RY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.81 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.5 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.57 billion and had a net profit of $3.17 billion. The company has a one-year high of $82.74 and a one-year low of $49.55. RY’s market cap is $83.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.38, reflecting a -18.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Royal Bank Of Canada has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded by J. W. Merkell, Edward Kenny, T. C. Kinnear, James B. Duffus, William Cunard, John Tobin, George P. Mitchell and Jeremiah Northup in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.