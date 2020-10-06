The Chief Human Resources Officer of Coca-Cola European Partners is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Human Resources Officer of Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP – Research Report), Nick Wall, exercised options to sell 7,840 CCEP shares for a total transaction value of $312.4K.

Following Nick Wall’s last CCEP Sell transaction on March 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, Coca-Cola European Partners has an average volume of 740.17K. CCEP’s market cap is $18.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.40.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.96, reflecting a -21.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Coca-Cola European Partners has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.